Tonight the moon is called a supermoon! So what does that mean? The moon is bigger and brighter than normal. More specifically, tonight’s supermoon is the biggest and brightest that it’ll appear all year. That’s because tonight is the the closest the moon will be in its orbit of the earth all year. The moon orbits the earth in an ellipse – not a circle. When the moon is at its nearest distance, it’s called the Perigee. When it’s at its farthest distance, it’s called the Apogee.