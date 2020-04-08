SC lawmakers get back to business on state budget

After concerns over coronavirus exposure lawmakers return to the State House to work on state budget

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina lawmakers returned to the state house Wednesday.

They were called back by the Governor to work on the state budget amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Some Democrats had suggested it was not safe to meet in person. Some Senators were opposed to a bill allowing the state to keep spending money if it doesn’t pass a budget by the end of June, because it placed restrictions on state-owned utility Santee Cooper.