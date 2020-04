Singer, Songwriter John Prine dead at 73

One of American's most revered singers-songwriters dies from complications from coronavirus

The coronavirus has claimed the life of one of America’s most beloved singer-songwriters.

Tuesday evening John Prine died due to complications from the coronavirus according to his family.

Winner of a Lifetime Achievement Grammy earlier this year, Prine penned classics like ‘Angel from Montgomery’ and ‘In Spite of Ourselves’. Prine was 73 years old