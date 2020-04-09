Mayor Butler has declared a state of emergency for the City of Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C., (WOLO) — Today, April 9th, 2020, Mayor Butler has declared a state of emergency for the City of Orangeburg.

This means that in order to preserve health, peace, and good order in the City, a curfew has been established effective Thursday, April 9, 2020.

The curfew will prohibit travel upon the streets and sidewalks of the City, vehicle and pedestrian, and prohibits public and private gatherings on public property within the City from 11 PM until 6 AM.

Except commercial vehicles transporting essential goods and products; individuals performing or assisting with military, healthcare, public safety, or emergency response including City employees performing City services; and individuals traveling to and from their place of employment or business.