Severe Weather is a Significant Threat to Some COVID-19 First Responders

Forbes.com has a very well written article about how vulnerable healthcare workers (and their patients) are to severe weather in the make-shift, outdoor hospitals that are springing up to combat COVID-19.

“If there’s one predictable thing we can count on right now, it’s the unpredictability of spring severe weather season. There’s no industry more vulnerable to severe weather right now than our hospitals and the first responders tasked with caring for those with COVID-19, while managing the other ongoing healthcare needs of people.”

“While this focus is continually top of mind for brick and mortar healthcare facilities, the temporary field hospitals bring with it another level of safety preparedness. Traditional fixed structures are built to maintain integrity during severe storms that is not the same for temporary structures now being built around the world to deal with the crisis. With enough advance warning, hospitals can adjust schedules, relocate patients, shelter in place or take extra precautions for those patients who can’t be moved, which helps them manage the storm impacts.

On the other hand, a temporary structure is not designed to withstand the strong winds or hail that severe storms can bring, and even the weakest tornado would result in a very dangerous situation. With local hospitals at, or over, capacity, a full evacuation would take much more time, if even possible. This also brings potential for added risk to first responders and hospital staff attempting to move patients during a hazardous event.”

https://www.forbes.com/sites/jimfoerster/2020/04/03/severe-weather-may-impact-covid-19-response-efforts/#271264036252