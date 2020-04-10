Pharoh Cooper talks about joining the Panthers, coronavirus concerns around summer workouts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During the coronavirus pandemic, America has spent a lot more time at home. This season, Pharoh Cooper will be doing the same.

The former Gamecock wide receiver has spent the last four season in the NFL playing primarily on the west coast for the Los Angeles Rams and the Arizona Cardinals.

Last month, he agreed to a one-year contract with the Carolina Panthers, giving him the chance to return to his home state in North Carolina. He’ll also be playing just over an hour away from Columbia, where he made a name for himself at South Carolina.

Today he sat down with ABC Columbia to talk what it means to come home, and how the coronavirus has made this offseason more difficult than any he’s experienced so far as a pro.