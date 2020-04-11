Kiki Herbert Harrigan talks WNBA Draft prep and looks back on a title run cut short

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mikiah Herbert Harrigan didn’t have long to mourn the loss of the Gamecocks postseason chances. She had to get right back to work.

Before this season, Herbert Harrigan didn’t appear on the majority of WNBA mock draft. She came into her senior year with a chip on her shoulder, ready to prove she belonged at the pro level.

She currently sits as a projected first-round pick by CBS, going 12th overall to the Washington Mystics in Friday’s draft.

ABC Columbia’s Cam Gaskins caught up with Herbert Harrigan via FaceTime to talk about how her life has changed in the last month of the coronavirus outbreak, how her prep for the draft has been going, and how much she’s enjoyed Dawn Staley’s Twitter content in the last few weeks.