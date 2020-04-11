Ray Tanner announces Gamecock spring athletes welcome back for extra year of eligibility

COLUMBIA, S.C. — This afternoon, Ray Tanner officially announced that all South Carolina spring athletes who were in their final year eligibility would have the ability to return next season.

Two weeks ago, the NCAA Divison I Council voted to allow an extra year of eligibility for all spring athletes whose seasons were cut short by the coronavirus. However, the council left it up to the schools to individually determine how they could handle the finances and logistics of allowing those returning athletes.

The financial challenge of funding scholarships for this additional year is sizable and thus, not mandatory,” Tanner said in his announcement. “However, our student-athletes are of great character and they perform in the classroom and in competition. There is no doubt that this is the right thing to do.”

