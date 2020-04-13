Gamecock offensive lineman transferring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Gamecock offensive lineman Summie Carlay intends to transfer, according to USC.

The redshirt junior played in 12 games in 2019, mostly on special teams, after not seeing any action in 2018. He redshirted his freshman year in 2017.

Summie graduated from Laurens (S.C.) District 55 High School in December 2016 and earned a spot on the All-Region 2-5A team while playing for head coach Chris Liner. The Raiders went 7-6 and reached the second round of the playoffs in his senior season. ESPN ranked him as the 13th-best player in the Palmetto State and the 59th-best player at his position in the country.