Gamecock kicker enters transfer portal

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are losing their second player in the last two days to transfer.

Backup kicker Alexander Woznick put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday, according to a team spokesperson.

Woznick entered spring camp as the backup to starter Parker White and most likely the lead candidate to handle kickoffs for USC this fall.

The redshirt junior appeared in the Charleston Southern game last season, kicking off six times in that game with five touchbacks.

