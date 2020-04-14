Google ‘Doodle’ series honors workers fighting COVID-19

Google to use daily images to pay tribute to those on the front-line of coronavirus fight

(CNN) — Google is honoring a range of workers responding to the covid-19 pandemic in a google doodle series.

The ‘doodles’ are those daily images and animations the company often incorporates into its logo on the main search page.

This special two week series will thank front line workers in health care, sanitation, food service and more.

Last week’s ‘doodles’ featured medical workers, custodial, sanitation workers, farmers and grocery employees. The new series coincides with National Public Health Week.