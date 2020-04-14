Kershaw County man arrested in connection with officer-involved shooting

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C., (WOLO) — Kershaw County deputies have arrested a man after an officer involved shooting on Saturday, April 11th, 2020.

Authorities say 24 year old, Kelton Young, is charged with first-degree burglary, domestic violence, and additional charges.

According to investigators, they responded to a restraining order violation call on Saint Paul Road in Camden around 8:30 p.m.

Deputies say Young fired shots while at the house, and tried to flee the scene when they arrived.

Officials say Young pulled out a gun, which led deputies to shoot at him before he was captured.

Authorities say no one was hit and Young is being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.