Will The Warmer Weather Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Flu Season is most active during the colder months, in large part because the flu likes it better when it’s colder. (There are other factors like, people staying inside and closer together more frequently, people have lower levels of vitamin D and melatonin in the winter, etc.) And the flu tends to die off in the summer. So a logical question then is this. Does COVID-19 act the same as the flu virus? Although not completely conclusive, the answer is that COVID-19 probably doesn’t act the same the flu. So we should be prepared to continue social distancing, frequent hand washing, etc., right through the summer. Here’s a link to an article that goes more in depth at Forbes.com.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/daviddisalvo/2020/04/13/why-we-cant-trust-warm-weather-to-stop-coronavirus/#3a1480b72143