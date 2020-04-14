Yankees co-owner Hank Steinbrenner dies at 63 after lengthy illness

Hank Steinbrenner, general partner and co-chairperson of the New York Yankees, died Tuesday at his home in Clearwater, Florida, the team announced. He was 63.

The Yankees said Steinbrenner died of a long-standing health issue.

Steinbrenner was the oldest son of George Steinbrenner, and he had a brash and outspoken style, like his father. Hank Steinbrenner had taken a largely behind-the scenes role with the team for the past decade; his brother, Hal, acted as principal owner and managing general partner of the Yankees.

Hank Steinbrenner loved taking jabs at the team’s opponents, once saying, “If this is a Red Sox Nation, it’s a Yankees Universe.” He was in his 13th season as a general partner of the Yankees and his 11th season as co-chairperson of the team.

The team’s statement said he was responsible for overseeing all areas of the club’s business and baseball operations, including involvement in contract negotiations and the club’s overall strategy.

“Hank was a genuine and gentle spirit who treasured the deep relationships he formed with those closest to him,” the family said in a statement. “He was introduced to the Yankees organization at a very young age, and his love for sports and competition continued to burn brightly throughout his life. Hank could be direct and outspoken, but in the very same conversation show great tenderness and light-heartedness. More than anything, he set an example for all of us in how comfortably he lived enjoying his personal passions and pursuits. We are profoundly saddened to have lost him and will carry his memory with us always.”

He is survived by four children, daughters Jacqueline and Julia, and sons George Michael IV and John, and granddaughter Anabel.