CA Johnson hires Columbia native who coached Alshon Jeffery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Columbia’s own Walt Wilson is coming home.

Wilson accepted the job at CA Johnson, the school announced Wednesday, replacing Stephen Robertson, who left earlier this year for a job in North Carolina.

The new Hornets head coach is familiar with the midlands. He played at Eau Claire High School and coached Alshon Jeffery at Calhoun County in the late 2000’s.

Wilson comes to CA Johnson from Battery Creek, where he led the Dolphins to the playoffs in all three of his seasons in Beaufort, but he couldn’t pass up a chance to come back to his home town.

“I was looking to get back home,” said Wilson to ABC Columbia Wednesday. “I started looking at CA Johnson, and the more I looked, the more intrigued I got.”

CA Johnson has struggled lately. The Hornets haven’t had a winning season since going 7-4 in 2009, eventually falling in the playoffs to Wilson’s Calhoun County Saints, which featured current Eagles receiver and former Gamecock Alshon Jeffery.

Wilson and Jeffery still talk to this day. In fact, Jeffery paid for Wilson’s entire family to attend Super Bowl 52 in 2018.

“That’s once-in-a-lifetime thing, man,” said Wilson.

CA Johnson is moving back to Class A through 2022.