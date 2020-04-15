State leaders ponder hurricane season during coronavirus outbreak

hurricane season is 2 months away but state officials still have no plan in place

Columbia, SC (WOLO) –The start of hurricane season is less than two months away and state leaders say they do not yet have a plan in place if a storm hits and people are displaced from their home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Director of the State Emergency Management Division says, his agency is still working on solutions for how to handle what could potentially be thousands of evacuees in the age of social distancing.

Hurricane season officially gets underway June 1st.