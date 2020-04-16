Latest updates on the PGA Tour’s revised schedule

On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced plans to return to action in mid-June. Earlier this month, three of the men’s major championships — the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open — all outlined their plan for the remainder of the year. The other major, The Open, announced it was canceling the 2020 event at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.

The coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports across the world has required all leagues to rethink their schedules. Here is what the schedule will look like, if given permission by individual states and health professionals:

Charles Schwab Challenge | Date: June 11-14

Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Original date: May 21-24

RBC Heritage | Date: June 18-21

Harbour Town Golf Links

Hilton Head, South Carolina

Original date: April 16-19

Travelers Championship | Date: June 25-28

TPC River Highlands

Cromwell, Connecticut

Original date: same

Rocket Mortgage Championship | Date: July 2-5

Detroit Golf Club

Detroit

Original date: May 28-31

John Deere Classic | Date: July 9-12

TPC Deere Run

Silvis, Illinois

Original date: same

Memorial Tournament | Date: July 16-19

Muirfield Village Golf Club

Dublin, Ohio

Original date: June 4-7

3M Open | Date: July 23-26

TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minnesota

Original date: same

WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2

TPC Southwind

Memphis, Tennessee

Original date: July 2-5

Barracuda Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2

Montreux Golf & Country Club

Reno, Nevada

Original date: July 2-5

PGA Championship | Date: Aug. 6-9

TPC Harding Park

San Francisco

Original date: May 14-17

Wyndham Championship | Date: Aug. 13-16

Sedgefield Country Club

Greensboro, North Carolina

Original date: same

Northern Trust | Date: Aug. 20-23

TPC Boston

Norton, Massachusetts

Original date: same

BMW Championship | Date: Aug. 27-30

Olympia Fields Country Club

Olympia Fields, Illinois

Original date: same

Tour Championship | Date: Sept. 4-7

East Lake Golf Club

Atlanta

Original date: same

Safeway Open | Date: Sept. 10-13

Silverado Resort & Spa North

Silverado, California

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

U.S. Open | Date: Sept. 17-20

Winged Foot Golf Club

Mamaroneck, New York

Original date: June 16-19

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship | Date: Sept. 24-27

Corales Golf Club

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Original date: March 26-29

Ryder Cup | Date: Sept. 25-27

Whistling Straits

Kohler, Wisconsin

Original date: same

Sanderson Farms Championship | Date: Oct. 1-4

Country Club of Jackson

Jackson, Mississippi

Original date: completed in original year

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open | Date: Oct. 8-11

TPC Summerlin

Las Vegas

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges | Date: Oct. 15-18

The Club at Nine Bridges

Jeju Island, South Korea

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

Zozo Championship | Date: Oct. 22-25

Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club

Chiba, Japan

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

WGC-HSBC Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Sheshan International Golf Club

Shanghai, China

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

Bermuda Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1

Port Royal Golf Club

Southampton, Bermuda

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

Houston Open | Date: Nov. 5-8

Golf Club of Houston

Houston

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

The Masters | Date: Nov. 12-15

Augusta National Golf Club

Augusta, Georgia

Original date: April 9-12

The RSM Classic | Date: Nov. 19-22

Sea Island Resort

Seaside Island, Georgia

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

Hero World Challenge | Date: Dec. 3-6

Albany Golf Club

New Providence, Bahamas

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

Mayakoba Golf Classic | Date: Dec. 3-6

El Camaleon Golf Club, Play Del Carmen, Mexico

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season

QBE Shootout | Date Dec. 11-13

Tiburon Golf Club

Naples, Florida

Original date: completed as part of 2019 season