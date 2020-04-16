Latest updates on the PGA Tour’s revised schedule
On Thursday, the PGA Tour announced plans to return to action in mid-June. Earlier this month, three of the men’s major championships — the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open — all outlined their plan for the remainder of the year. The other major, The Open, announced it was canceling the 2020 event at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England.
The coronavirus pandemic that shut down sports across the world has required all leagues to rethink their schedules. Here is what the schedule will look like, if given permission by individual states and health professionals:
Charles Schwab Challenge | Date: June 11-14
Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Original date: May 21-24
RBC Heritage | Date: June 18-21
Harbour Town Golf Links
Hilton Head, South Carolina
Original date: April 16-19
Travelers Championship | Date: June 25-28
TPC River Highlands
Cromwell, Connecticut
Original date: same
Rocket Mortgage Championship | Date: July 2-5
Detroit Golf Club
Detroit
Original date: May 28-31
John Deere Classic | Date: July 9-12
TPC Deere Run
Silvis, Illinois
Original date: same
Memorial Tournament | Date: July 16-19
Muirfield Village Golf Club
Dublin, Ohio
Original date: June 4-7
3M Open | Date: July 23-26
TPC Twin Cities
Blaine, Minnesota
Original date: same
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2
TPC Southwind
Memphis, Tennessee
Original date: July 2-5
Barracuda Championship | Date: July 30-Aug. 2
Montreux Golf & Country Club
Reno, Nevada
Original date: July 2-5
PGA Championship | Date: Aug. 6-9
TPC Harding Park
San Francisco
Original date: May 14-17
Wyndham Championship | Date: Aug. 13-16
Sedgefield Country Club
Greensboro, North Carolina
Original date: same
Northern Trust | Date: Aug. 20-23
TPC Boston
Norton, Massachusetts
Original date: same
BMW Championship | Date: Aug. 27-30
Olympia Fields Country Club
Olympia Fields, Illinois
Original date: same
Tour Championship | Date: Sept. 4-7
East Lake Golf Club
Atlanta
Original date: same
Safeway Open | Date: Sept. 10-13
Silverado Resort & Spa North
Silverado, California
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
U.S. Open | Date: Sept. 17-20
Winged Foot Golf Club
Mamaroneck, New York
Original date: June 16-19
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship | Date: Sept. 24-27
Corales Golf Club
Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
Original date: March 26-29
Ryder Cup | Date: Sept. 25-27
Whistling Straits
Kohler, Wisconsin
Original date: same
Sanderson Farms Championship | Date: Oct. 1-4
Country Club of Jackson
Jackson, Mississippi
Original date: completed in original year
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open | Date: Oct. 8-11
TPC Summerlin
Las Vegas
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
The CJ Cup @ Nine Bridges | Date: Oct. 15-18
The Club at Nine Bridges
Jeju Island, South Korea
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
Zozo Championship | Date: Oct. 22-25
Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club
Chiba, Japan
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
WGC-HSBC Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1
Sheshan International Golf Club
Shanghai, China
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
Bermuda Championship | Date: Oct. 29-Nov. 1
Port Royal Golf Club
Southampton, Bermuda
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
Houston Open | Date: Nov. 5-8
Golf Club of Houston
Houston
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
The Masters | Date: Nov. 12-15
Augusta National Golf Club
Augusta, Georgia
Original date: April 9-12
The RSM Classic | Date: Nov. 19-22
Sea Island Resort
Seaside Island, Georgia
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
Hero World Challenge | Date: Dec. 3-6
Albany Golf Club
New Providence, Bahamas
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
Mayakoba Golf Classic | Date: Dec. 3-6
El Camaleon Golf Club, Play Del Carmen, Mexico
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season
QBE Shootout | Date Dec. 11-13
Tiburon Golf Club
Naples, Florida
Original date: completed as part of 2019 season