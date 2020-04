The National Weather Service has completed their evaluation of the Tornadoes earlier this week. It was an incredible outbreak. Here’s their tweet tonight:

“Storm surveys have been completed from the Monday tornado outbreak. For a comprehensive look see: https://weather.gov/cae/04132020_tornadoOutbreak.html In total, there were 5 EF-3 and 2 EF-2 tornadoes in Central SC and Eastern GA, causing 2 fatalities and 7 injuries. Thank you for your patience. #scwx #gawx”