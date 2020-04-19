Pope Francis unveils ‘plan for resurrection’ from coronavirus

The Pontiff says we need to unite and end, care for planet, and the poor

(CNN) — Pope Francis has written a so-called “plan for resurrection” from the coronavirus pandemic in which he calls for a united effort to end wars, care for the planet, and take care of the poor.

In the plan, which was published in an article on Friday, the Pontiff says the pandemic has shown the, quote, “fragility of what we are made of.” he expressed hope that the world would find the quote “necessary antibodies of justice, charity and solidarity.” Pope Francis also alluded to the need to combat climate change, writing ,

“will we adopt as an international community the necessary measures to stop the devastation of the environment, or will we continue to deny the evidence?”