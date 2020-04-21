Bryan Edwards talks rehab process, preparation leading up to NFL Draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — After missing the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the NFL Draft Combine due to injuries, Bryan Edwards is left relying on his game tape to prove to NFL scouts that he can produce and stay healthy at the pro level.

Lucky for him, his tape is pretty good.

Edwards leaves South Carolina as the all-time program leader in receptions and receiving yards, and looks to join the likes of Alshon Jeffrey and Deebo Samuel as the next Gamecock receiver to make the successful leap to the NFL.

He sat down with ABC Columbia today to talk about how his draft preparation has gone in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and to give an update on how his rehab from a broken foot injury is progressing.