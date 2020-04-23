Dallas Wings waive Kaela Davis after three seasons

The Dallas Wings waived former Gamecock forward Kaela Davis on Thursday, after three seasons with the team.

“On behalf of the Dallas Wings organization, I would like to thank Kaela for her hard work and contributions, both on and off the court,” Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb said in a statement. “We wish her the best moving forward.”

Davis was the No. 10 draft pick in 2017 WNBA draft and played 93 regular-season games and one playoff contest for Dallas, averaging 5.7 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in her three seasons. She started 16 games last year.

Davis played her first two seasons in college at Georgia Tech, then spent her junior year at South Carolina, where she helped the Gamecocks win the 2017 national championship.

She was eligible for the draft that year, and was one of three South Carolina players picked in the first round. The others were No. 2 Alaina Coates, now with Atlanta, and No. 4 Allisha Gray, who is with the Wings.

Davis’ father, Antonio Davis, played 13 seasons in the NBA for the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.