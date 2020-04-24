Food Lion to feed school children during pandemic

Columbia,SC (WOLO) —- The grocery store chain Food Lion says it has a mission to ‘nourish neighbors in the towns and cities’ that have been effected by coronavirus (COVID-19) and now they are teaming up with school districts across the area to make it happen.

Each week, the grocery chain is delivering meals that will be given out to children and their families. As a part of this effort, Food Lion Feeds says they donate reusable food bags that the meals can be delivered in, as well as $20 dollar gift cards to benefit students in the Sumter, and Richland County School Districts.

Meg Ham, Food Lion president released a statement saying,

“No child should go to bed hungry, and with our hunger-relief partners seeing unprecedented demand, we want to do what we can to help make sure that children in our towns and cities have the food they need to thrive,” she added that “These distributions will provide supplemental meals for our youngest neighbors who rely on the school system for food. This is a difficult time for many and our commitment to nourishing our neighbors is as strong as it’s ever been.”

Families who have children who attend Richland or Sumter schools and are in grades K-12 will be able to pick up their meals until May at the sites provided below.

Richland County

Eau Claire High School

Lower Richland High School

Dent Middle School

Sumter County