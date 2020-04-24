Millions of more Americans seek unemployment due to coronavirus

This is the fifth week in a row where millions of American workers have filed for unemployment

(CNN) — -For the fifth week in row, millions of American workers applied for unemployment benefits, seeking financial relief as businesses remained closed during the coronavirus crisis.

The federal government reports 4.4 million people filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week.

U.S. workers have filed 26.5 million initial claims since March 14. About 16% percent of the U.S. Labor Force is suffering from layoffs, furloughs or reduced hours during the pandemic.