Protestors take to vehicles to urge Governor McMaster to reopen all of SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday afternoon a group of people gathered at the State House for a mobile protest against the Governor’s stay-at-home order.

Citizens with the group, “Drive to Thrive” say they were protesting Governor Henry McMaster’s order to close all “non-essential” businesses in the state.

Each demonstrator was encouraged to honk their car horn at 12:30 p.m. for one minute.

Governor McMaster did already open certain retail stores under the order they must adhere to social distancing requirements.