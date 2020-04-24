Protestors take to vehicles to urge Governor McMaster to reopen all of SC
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Friday afternoon a group of people gathered at the State House for a mobile protest against the Governor’s stay-at-home order.
Citizens with the group, “Drive to Thrive” say they were protesting Governor Henry McMaster’s order to close all “non-essential” businesses in the state.
Each demonstrator was encouraged to honk their car horn at 12:30 p.m. for one minute.
Governor McMaster did already open certain retail stores under the order they must adhere to social distancing requirements.