SCSFA annual conference canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- It’s one of the Palmetto states oldest and biggest week long yearly conventions that draws thousands of firefighters, first responders, members of the families and the general public to Columbia, South Carolina each year, expect this one.

Executive Committee members for the South Carolina Firefighters’ Association (SCSFA) voted to cancel the event that was scheduled to begin June 8th and run through the 14th for 2020 due to concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19).

The event which holds hands on training, seminars, exhibits, contests, and special events often features speakers and instructors known around the world in hopes of sharing information, forcing participants to think a little deeper, and in some cases even remind them why they fell in love with and chose this profession. SCSFA however, decided that the global pandemic that continues to increase by infections and deaths across the country, is too high a risk to take.

SCSFA President, Keith Minick released a statement concerning the decision saying,