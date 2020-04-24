This probably comes as no surprise. Springs are getting warmer. The following charts show the average change in temperature here in Columbia, as well as across the United States, over roughly the last 50 years. Although a 2-3 degrees Fahrenheit might not sound like a lot, it’s huge and this trend is showing no signs of slowing. At this rate, the average temperature here in 100 years will be 7 to 10 degrees warmer than just 50 years ago! That kind of temperature change has major impacts on things like farming, water supply, sea level rise, etc.