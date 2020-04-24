Sumter Police release sketch of Lewis Road fatal shooting suspect

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department have released a sketch of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Wednesday.

Authorities say after 1:45 p.m., Tarrik Mack-Sumpter, 27, was found shot outside his home on Lewis Road.

Officials say he later died in the backyard.

According to investigators, the male suspect and an unidentified woman were seen fleeing the area at the time of the shooting in a light-colored vehicle.

Police say they were headed toward McCray’s Mill Road.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.