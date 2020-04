Here’s the tweet from the National Weather Service, Charleston:

The Hampton County, SC tornado from 4/13 has been upgraded to an EF-4 tornado. It becomes the first F/EF-4 on record in the Lowcountry region of SC and the first F/EF-4 tornado in SC since 11/7/1995 (Marion County). Details here https://bit.ly/2xadSm4