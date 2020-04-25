3 hour comedy festival streamed online in May

Several big name comedians have signed on for the online festival scheduled for May 9th

(CNN) — Sometimes laughter is the best medicine, and in the middle of a global pandemic, while many people are stuck in their homes, a little laughter may be just what the doctor ordered.

Some big names in the world of comedy have singed on to join forces to raise money for the Feeding America Comedy Festival.

So far, Adam Sandler, Tiffany Haddish, and Chris Rock are on board to be part of the May 9th fundraiser. The three hour event will also feature Eddie Murphy, Kevin hart and Billy Crystal. The event will benefit Feeding America, a non profit organization that supports food banks, which have seen surge in demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The feeding America Comedy Festival will stream on Comedy.TV, The Weather Channel and the free streaming service app from 8PM-11PM (EST).