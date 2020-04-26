1.5 million surgical masks for Prisma Health arrive in Greenville from China

Greenville, S.C. (WOLO) — On Sunday, Prisma Health received approximately 1.5 million surgical masks from China thanks to a collaboration with Boeing. The masks were shipped directly from China to Greenville, and South Carolina businesses and elected officials were present for the delivery. Gov, Henry McMaster, Sen. Lindsey Graham and Sen. Tim Scott were all in attendance.

Prisma Health had purchased the masks from China in late March, but the shipment was not able to move out of China quickly. This delivery marks the largest single personal protective equipment delivery made to healthcare providers by Boeing as part of its national pandemic response.

”It’s a win-win for South Carolina healthcare providers and a perfect example of private companies working with elected officials to help healthcare workers and the people they serve,” said Mark O’Halla, president and chief executive officer of Prisma Health. “We very much appreciate Boeing’s support during these challenging times of securing necessary supplies. By standing together, we all stand stronger.”

“In recognition of Boeing’s delivery of our supplies, we are donating 100,000 of these masks to our colleagues at the Medical University of South Carolina, which is located near Boeing’s manufacturing plant,” said O’Halla.

“This partnership demonstrates the truly cooperative spirit of South Carolina, and our people will be better because of it,” said McMaster. “When a South Carolinian is in need, their neighbors are there to lend a helping hand, and today we’re seeing that our businesses have embodied those unique characteristics.”

“Boeing is proud to be part of this historic flight to bring vital PPE to healthcare workers across South Carolina,” said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO, Boeing. “I want to offer my personal thanks to the Boeing team and our Atlas Air partners for what they’ve done to support this essential mission and ensure our frontline healthcare workers have the equipment they critically need.”

“We owe it to our men and women on the frontlines of our healthcare system to have the necessary resources to fight the COVID-19 virus. I want to thank Prisma Health, Discommon, Atlas Air and Boeing for stepping up to facilitate this important shipment of medical masks to South Carolina,” said Graham.

“We will never be able to thank our frontline healthcare workers enough for the amazing work they have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. They are putting their lives on the line every single day to help others, and it is absolutely critical they have the Personal Protective Equipment necessary to do their jobs as safely as possible,” said Scott. “I am thrilled that Prisma Health will now have access to more than 1.5 million medical-grade masks to distribute throughout their facilities in South Carolina, and want to thank everyone involved in this unique public-private partnership for making this happen. It will truly make a difference.”