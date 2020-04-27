Venus is Very Bright in Western Sky

Great viewing of Venus near the sliver moon tonight. Just after sunset look to the western sky and you’ll see a bright “star,” which is actually the planet Venus. Earthsky.org sums it up this way:

“Late April offers the planet Venus at its brightest in the evening sky for all of 2020, a glorious evening “star.” No matter where you live, look west after sunset for this bright planet. Venus is now nearly 3 times brighter than it was at its faintest some months ago. And that’s saying something, because Venus always ranks as the second-brightest heavenly body in the night sky (after the moon). It easily outshines all other planets and stars.

Venus will reach its greatest illuminated extent – when the lighted portion of the planet covers the greatest area of our sky’s dome – on April 28, 2020, at 01:00 Universal Time (April 27 at 8 p.m. CDT). It’s at or near greatest illuminated extent that Venus shines most brightly.

Venus’ reign in the evening sky started on August 14, 2019, and will come to an end on June 3, 2020. We know you might have seen Venus already. But watch for it these next several days, at dusk and early evening. Venus will dazzle you!”