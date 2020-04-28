NASA Now Part of the COVID-19 Fight

NASA has decided to take its considerable brain power and apply it tot he fight against COVID-19. They are developing a ventilator, pressure helmet (this reduces the need for ventilators), and a surface decontamination system.

NASA.gov says:

“The questions is what do you do with rocket scientists when they stay at home? What they do is they build amazing things,” Administrator Bridenstine told President Trump Friday, underlining NASA’s efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by implementing a mandatory telework policy for the majority of the agency’s workforce.

Focused on three of the most developed efforts, Bridenstine showcased to the President and the media some of the devices, including the NASA VITAL ventilator created at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the Aerospace Valley Positive Pressure Helmet developed by a regional consortium with NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center, and a surface decontamination system called AMBUStat produced by industry with technology developed at NASA’s Glenn Research Center.”