19-year-old arrested for Woodland Terrace Apartments shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say a teenager has been arrested for a shooting at an apartment complex last week.

Authorities say Melvin Stukes, 19, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, among others, for the shooting at Woodland Terrace Apartments at South Beltline Boulevard on April 24.

According to investigators, the male victim’s injuries were non life-threatening.

Police say Stukes was taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where a judge set a $200,000 bond.