Richland Co. Residents Can Get Seeds by Mail to Start Gardens

(Richland Co.) – Richland County’s Soil and Water Conservation District is giving residents an extra reason to spend time in their gardens while social distancing.

As part of the SWCD’s Seed Sanctuary initiative, residents can get herb or wildflower seeds through the mail.

Richland County residents must submit a request form to receive six random free seed packets.

The SWCD is limiting requests to one per household or while supplies last.

The Seed Sanctuary has a list of seed types available on its website.