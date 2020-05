Myrtle Beach hotels opening

Myrtle Beach, S.C. (WPDE)–Hotels in Myrtle Beach will open Friday for short-term rentals–but there are some restrictions.

They will only be open to existing reservations.

Property owners won’t take new reservations until May 15.

City council also voted to allow only one guest per elevator unless the group is traveling together.

Guests must wear face masks on the elevator.

Pools, spas, bars and restaurants inside the hotels will also remain closed.