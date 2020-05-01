2-year-old girl who disappeared taken by grandmother

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a toddler who may be in “grave” danger and her grandmother accused of kidnapping her.

An AMBER Alert was issued for Aurora Lee Lopez, 2, after her grandmother Sherry Lee McGill, 49, abducted her early Friday, according to BCSO.

Authorities believe McGill is driving to Oklahoma. She is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plate KTR 2989.

McGill was last seen in the 8500 block of Tuxford on the Northeast Side, according to the AMBER Alert issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

McGill is 180 pounds, is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair. Lopez weighs 20 pounds, is 3-feet tall, has brown eyes and has brown hair.

Law enforcement officials believe Lopez is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000.