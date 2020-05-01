Report: Tampa Bay claims Elliott Fry off waivers from Panthers

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Just a few months after signing an offseason contract with the Carolina Panthers, former Gamecock kicker Elliott Fry is on the move again.

He’ll be heading to NFC South division rival Tampa Bay to compete with Matt Gay for the Buccaneers starting kicker spot, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. This comes a day after Fry was released by the Panthers.

The #Bucs claimed kicker Elliott Fry off waivers from the #Panthers, source said. Competition for Matt Gay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2020

Fry previously had a tryout with the Buccaneers in 2017, but failed to make the team. The all-time South Carolina leader in points will look to break camp with an NFL team for the first time in his career.