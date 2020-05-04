Invasive ‘murder hornets’ seen for first time in the U.S., researchers say

WASHINGTON (WSET/CNN) – A species of “murder hornets” has entered the United States.

According to CNN, Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species and were spotted in the U.S. for the first time, specifically in Washington state, scientists say.

They say researchers nicknamed it the “murder hornet” because its sting can kill a human if a person is stung more than once.

“They’re like something out of a monster cartoon with this huge yellow-orange face,” said Susan Cobey, a bee breeder at the Washington State University’s department of entomology.

CNN says they also have enough strength to puncture a beekeeper’s suit.

It was first spotted in Washington state back in December, CNN reports, and scientists believe it became active again in April when queens came out of hibernation to form colonies. Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S. from Asia.