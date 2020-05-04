S.C. restaurants start offering outdoor dining following Governor’s order

Some restaurants owners say it's best to have a cautious approach in serving customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) —Monday marked the first day in more than a month that people could go out of their homes and have a sit-down meal at a restaurant.

On Friday, Governor Henry McMaster (R-SC) lifted his “work or home” order and allowed restaurants the option to have outdoor dining again.

For Saluda’s owner Steve Cook, having a stretch of weeks without customers at his tables has been tough to endure.

“To go to zero was something no one expected. You could expect a downturn here and there but for revenue to virtually go to zero for everyone in this industry has been virtually devastating,” Cook said.

Starting Monday, Saluda’s and other restaurants across the state could start serving meals outdoors, provided they space tables out at least eight feet apart, allow no more than 8 people at a table, and sanitize tables and chairs after each guest leaves.

Cook says it’s great to serve customers in person again, but he says a cautious approach will be better for everyone.

“My employees are my coworkers, they’re my friends, and my customers are my neighbors and friends, so I have a vested interest to keep my friends and neighbors and coworkers safe,” Cook said.

According to an ABC Columbia poll, nearly 80% of respondents said they would be weary about going out to eat within the next week, saying it’s too soon to go back out.

However, across Columbia, several were out and about going to restaurants and enjoying a meal.

“We’re not letting fear rule us. I think it’s a wonderful thing. It’s good for the economy, it’s good for morale. I think it’s a win-win,” said Kate Beier of Columbia.

Some people said they are aware of the health risks of choosing to eat at a restaurant right now, but they say they’re eager to do their part and help restore a small piece of normalcy.

“It means the world to come out here, get you a meal, hang out with friends, relax and socialize. Whatever’s going to happen is going to happen. You can’t sit home and do nothing. You gotta get out and about,” said Tim Boone of Columbia.

For now, Cook says his team is going to keep working to ensure each customer has a safe and memorable experience.

“We’re going to take a very cautious approach. We’re not going to jam people every centimeter that we’re allowed. We’re going to ease back in, but the most important thing for us to figure this out, one phase at a time,” Cook said.

In addition to having the option to serve customers outdoors, restaurants still have the option to provide curbside and take-out service.