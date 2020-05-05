DHEC: 13 additional deaths, 93 new coronavirus cases in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Tuesday, announced 93 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 6,841 and those who have died to 296.

Health officials say twelve of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals in Beaufort (1), Berkeley (3), Charleston (1), Richland (5), Williamsburg (1), and York (1) counties, and one death occurred in a middle-aged individual in Florence County (1).

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage is updated daily with a map of positive cases as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against COVID-19.