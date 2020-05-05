Midlands Gives kicks off 18 hours of online giving

non profit organizations say they need your help more than ever during the annual online day of giving

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The time for you to give back to Midlands non profits is now!

The seventh annual Midlands Gives kicks off today with 18 hours of online giving.

The online fundraiser helps support more than 400 non-profit groups across eleven counties in the Midlands. Last year, the organization managed to raise more than 2 Million dollars thanks to donations from members of the public.

Due to the coronavirus, many organizations are in greater need of your help.

If you’d like to donate, click on the MidlandsGives website here