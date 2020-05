River Bluff wide receiver commits to ACC school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — One of River Bluff’s best wide receivers is heading north.

Kendall Long pledged to Syracuse Tuesday for the class of 2021, following Blythewood’s Chase Atkinson as midlands players heading to play for the Orange.

Long chose Syracuse over Coastal Carolina, Georgia State, Appalachian State and East Carolina.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound receiver is a three-star prospect and caught six touchdowns last season.