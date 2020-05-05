Rodney Barr stepping down at Lower Richland

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Rodney Barr is stepping down as the head coach of the Lower Richland football team.

He posted a farewell letter on social media Tuesday night.

“After doing some soul searching, I personally made the decision that it is time for me to move on,” Barr said.

Barr spent the last four seasons at Lower Richland and helped the Diamond Hornets win two region titles.

Lower Richland advanced to the second round of the playoffs under his tenure this year and made the third round in 2017.

“I can say with confidence and security that Lower Richland football is in a good place,” said Barr. “As I sit here typing this letter, my heart is heavy for the coaches and young men that will remain and carry the axe for Lower Richland football. I always will be your biggest fan.”

LR Football Farewell Letter pic.twitter.com/VqCGfu748S — LR Football (@DiamondHornetFB) May 5, 2020