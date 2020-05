Top-ranked running back commits to Clemson for class of 2021

The #1-rated running back for the class of 2021 pledged to Clemson Tuesday afternoon.

Will Shipley of Matthews, NC committed to the Tigers over Notre Dame, Stanford, and North Carolina.

He’s the reigning North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after rushing for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, while catching eight touchdown passes.

He becomes Clemson’s 10th commitment for the 2021 class.