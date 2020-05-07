Hands in prayer: SC honors ‘National Day of Prayer’ at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Thursday is the ‘National Day of Prayer’.

At a time when we are all struggling to deal with the Coronavirus, Thursday was certainly a day for many in the Midlands to lift hands up in prayer.

At the South Carolina State House people gathered to bow their heads and observe the day. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster took part in the prayer event.

The National Day of Prayer is observed each year on the first Thursday of May.

The day is intended to invite people of all faiths to pray for the Nation.