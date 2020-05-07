Lightning kills Chester man in SC storm that spawned tornadoes, hail

CHESTER, S.C. (AP) — A severe storm Tuesday night in South Carolina spawned at least two tornadoes and killed a man getting out of his car with a lightning strike.

Sirmorio Davis, 32, was struck by lightning in a Chester neighborhood and died a short time later at the hospital, the Chester County Coroner’s Office said.

Several severe storms moved across the northern part of the state Tuesday evening. The strongest storm spawned an EF-2 tornado with winds estimated at 115 mph (185 kph) that moved from Great Falls into western Lancaster County, the National Weather Service said.

Earlier, that storm dropped an EF-1 tornado with winds of 100 mph (160 kph) south of Chester, forecasters said.

The same supercell storm dropped hail at least the size of ping pong balls or golf balls from Union County to Florence County, according to the National Weather Service.

In Darlington County, hail up to the size of tennis balls fell, while near McBee enough hail fell to cover highways like a winter snowstorm.

Officials do not have an estimate on how much damage the hail caused to property and crops.