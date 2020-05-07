Renewable Energy Outproducing Coal

Here’s a headline that no body expected 5 years ago: AMERICA’S RENEWABLE ENERGY SOURCES HAVE PRODUCED MORE ELECTRICITY THAN COAL EVERY DAY FOR 40 DAYS STRAIGHT

Yes, renewable energy (wind, solar, etc.) is on the rise and coal is on the decline. It’s about time. Look at how much cleaner the air is in our cities since we’ve been on COVID-19 lockdown. And why should we go back to this sort of pollution. Renewable energy is clean and when you factor in things like oil subsidies and the health costs to our society of burning coal, renewable energy is actually cheaper. Check out the whole article. https://www.newsweek.com/america-renewable-energy-electricity-generation-tops-coal-plants-april-2020-40-days-1501967