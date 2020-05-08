Across the country and in SC groups run to honor Ahmaud Arbery

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Friday People across the country, including here in South Carolina are running two-point-two-three miles to mourn Ahmaud Arbery.

Back on February 23, investigators say Arbery was fatally shot by a former police officer and his son while jogging.

Friday would have been his 26th Birthday.

In Columbia several people met at the state house steps this morning before beginning the run.

Runners are being asked to share photos and messages on social media, using the hashtag #irunwithmaud.