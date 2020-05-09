A look at Graduation Ceremony Plans across Midlands School Districts

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some Midlands school districts are moving ahead with Graduation Ceremonies and outdoor plans.

Here’s a look at how some of the area school district plan to host Graduations for the Class of 2020, with social distancing practices in place.

Richland One will hold its high school graduation ceremonies June 2-5 at the district’s football stadiums. Rain dates, if needed, will be June 8-9.

District officials say each graduating senior will receive two tickets for family members to attend. No other guests will be admitted into the stadiums.

Richland One’s high school graduation ceremonies will be held as follows:

 Tuesday, June 2 – The Stadium at Lower Richland

Lower Richland High School – 8:00 a.m.

Richland One Middle College – 11:00 a.m.

 Wednesday, June 3 – Memorial Stadium

Dreher High School – 8:00 a.m.

A.C. Flora High School – 11:00 a.m.

 Thursday, June 4 – Bolden Stadium

C.A. Johnson High School – 8:00 a.m.

Columbia High School – 11:00 a.m.

 Friday, June 5 – The Stadium at W.J. Keenan

W.J. Keenan High School – 8:00 a.m.

Eau Claire High School – 11:00 a.m.

RICHLAND Two

According to District Officials, they will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 on June 1-5 at Harry Parone Stadium, located on the campus of Spring Valley High School at 120 Sparkleberry Lane.

District officials say social distancing practices will be observed, and each graduate will be permitted two guests.

Per the District:

Ceremonies will begin at 8 a.m. each day. The schedule is as follows:

· June 1: Spring Valley

· June 2: Richland Northeast

· June 3: Blythewood

· June 4: Westwood

· June 5: Ridge View

Lexington Richland Five

According to the District, they will hold in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies in early June, implementing social distancing and other health measures for graduates and their guests.

District officials say the graduations will be held at the district’s three high school football stadiums during the first week of June.

Per the District:

Graduates will be allowed four guests, and ceremonies will be live streamed and recorded. Ceremonies in School District Five will follow the originally planned order but have new dates/times:

· Spring Hill High: 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2 at Chapin High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for SHHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 2

· Chapin High: 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3 at Chapin High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for CHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 3

· Dutch Fork High: 9 a.m. on Thursday, June 4 at Dutch Fork High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for DFHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 4

· Irmo High: 9 a.m. on Friday, June 5 at Irmo High School Stadium

· Weather make-up time for IHS is 7:30 p.m. on June 5

Lexington One

Lexington One officials say they will have a modified commencement ceremony for each high school in each school’s football stadium.

Pelion High School graduation takes place on Wednesday, May 27, at 8 a.m.

Gilbert High School graduation takes place on Thursday, May 28, at 8 a.m.

White Knoll High School graduation takes place on Friday, May 29, at 8.m.

Lexington High School graduation takes place on Monday, June 1, at 8 a.m.

River Bluff High School graduation takes place on Wednesday, June 3, at 8 a.m.

Lexington Two

Lexington Two will offer virtual graduation events for each of our high schools, Airport and Brookland-Cayce.

Some of the ways the district will share the graduation:

The ceremonies also will be streaming/airing on STIRR, a free TV app, just to make sure anyone, anywhere will have the opportunity to watch them. The graduation presentations will be posted on the district’s YouTube channel after the airing. Stories and links to the graduation presentations will be shared on Lexington Two, Airport and Brookland-Cayce High websites and social media.

Lexington Three

Lexington School District Three will still hold a graduation ceremony for its graduating seniors.

The school district announced that its 100th commencement ceremony will take place Friday May 29th at 7pm in the district’s Panther Stadium.

Lexington Four

District officials sauy Lexington School District Four looks forward to providing the Swansea High School Class of 2020 the opportunity to receive their high school diploma on Friday, June 5th at 8 o’clock in the morning at Doug Bennett Stadium.

The ceremony will be a return to a 65-year tradition of holding Commencement on the Swansea High campus.

Kershaw County School District

North Central High School Friday, May 29, 2020 7:30 p.m. Football Stadium

Camden High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 8:30 a.m. Zemp Stadium

Lugoff-Elgin High School Saturday, May 30, 2020 9:45 a.m. Football Stadium

Important Information:

● Students will be limited to four tickets

● The stadiums will be set up to accommodate social distancing

● Specific entry procedures, again allowing for social distancing

● Before entering, guests will have their temperature checked and put on a mask (you maybring your own)

● Live stream all three ceremonies