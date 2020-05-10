Former Gamecock Blake Baxley scratches competitive itch in Ultimate Tag

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Competition is in Blake Baxley’s blood. It fueled him when he played for South Carolina football from 2007-2010, and continued to fuel him as a student assistant coach with the strength and conditioning staff.

When he left the game of football after completing his Master’s Degree, he felt the void of not having competition in his life on a daily basis.

This year, he got the chance to scratch that itch.

Baxley was approached by producers for Ultimate Tag, a new game show premiering on Fox later this month hosted by J.J. Watt. It pits professional “taggers” against amateur athletes in an extreme version of tag that features obstacle courses similar to American Ninja Warrior.

He shared with ABC Columbia what it meant to him to return to some form of competition, and how his time as a Gamecock helped prepare him for this new national stage.

Ultimate Tag debuts on FOX on May 20.